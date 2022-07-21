A Baker City couple is considering filing a civil lawsuit against Baker County after their 16-year-old daughter, who has a learning disability, heard what she described as explicit sexual education topics during what was listed as a personal hygiene training as part of a work program for teenagers.

The instructor for the July 7 class is an employee of the Baker County Health Department.

