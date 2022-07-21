A Baker City couple is considering filing a civil lawsuit against Baker County after their 16-year-old daughter, who has a learning disability, heard what she described as explicit sexual education topics during what was listed as a personal hygiene training as part of a work program for teenagers.
The instructor for the July 7 class is an employee of the Baker County Health Department.
That employee no longer works for the department, but her resignation was submitted well before the class and is “totally unrelated” to the incident that angered parents Doreneia and Bryan Karolski, said Mark Bennett, a Baker County commissioner.
“We’re truly sorry that it happened,” Bennett said on Wednesday, July 20. “We believe strongly that reproductive education is the province of the parent. I want the community to know this is a one-off event. The health department cares about the community and respects parental rights.”
Bennett, whose duties as a commissioner include overseeing the health department, said he is willing to talk with any student who attended the presentation, or their parents, to hear their concerns.
Bennett said he and Meghan Chancey, administrator for the health department, met on Wednesday afternoon with Bryan Karolski.
Karolski said he appreciates that county officials accepted responsibility for the episode, but he’s concerned that no one will be held accountable, since the employee who made the presentation is no longer a county employee.
The Karolskis object to aspects of the training that their daughter, Sheylin, who recently turned 16, attended.
Bryan Karolski said Sheylin was one of eight students, ages 15 to 18 and including boys and girls, who attended the class at Baker High School as part of the school district’s Youth Transition Program (YTP), which provides job skill opportunities for students with special educational needs.
Students are selling ice cream from an insulated cooler attached to a special bicycle.
The personal hygiene training was one of the courses students took before starting work. The health department didn’t charge the district for the presentation.
Bryan Karolski said he assumed that personal hygiene would focus on such things as proper handwashing and the importance of showering before coming to work.
But Karolski, who was not present during the event, said his daughter told him the health department employee gave detailed descriptions of sexual activity.
He said his daughter was “really upset” and “embarrassed and ashamed” about the episode, particularly about being around boys.
“As a parent, I just about flipped out,” Karolski said. “This was really traumatic for my child.”
He said he and his wife have “reached out to a couple of local attorneys and are waiting to hear back from them” regarding a potential lawsuit.
Karolski said he has talked with parents of some of the other students who attended the presentation, and that they are also upset about what happened.
Chancey, who also did not attend the presentation, said the former health department employee, who she didn’t name, was expecting, based on the request from the school district, a group with an age range of 18 to 20.
Chancey said there was “a brief moment when family planning services” were discussed, but that the employee ceased presenting that topic when an adult attending the presentation made that request.
Karolski said his daughter told him that the instructor talked about vaginas and penises, and about how to clean the tip of the penis prior to sexual intercourse.
He said his daughter also told him that the instructor asked the students whether any of them was sexually active.
Karolski said the health department employee brought condoms, and offered to bring a wooden model of a penis to demonstrate how to put on a condom, although there were no models or other props at the presentation.
Chancey said the employee did have condoms, but did not distribute them to the students.
She said the employee did hand out hygiene products such as soap, shampoo and toothbrushes.
Lindsey McDowell, public information and communications coordinator for the Baker School District, said the sexual nature of some of the training was “inappropriate” given that the sole purpose of the presentation was personal hygiene.
“The topic that came up should never have been covered,” McDowell said.
Dispute about what led to discussion
There is a discrepancy between the health department and the school district about what might have led to the incident.
Bennett said his understanding, after talking with Chancey, is that a district employee, in requesting the personal hygiene presentation, said something along the lines of also expanding the discussion.
But Janie Radinovich-Brose, who is the one of the school district’s youth transition specialists and is helping to oversee the Youth Transition Program, said she was present when a district employee phoned the health department to request the presentation.
Radinovich-Brose said the district employee made no mention of sexual education topics or anything other than basic personal hygiene.
Bennett said Chancey sent to the school district a draft version of a letter apologizing for the incident, with the intention that the district forward the letter to students who attended the July 7 presentation.
But McDowell said district officials disagree with some aspects of the letter, related to the question of whether the incident resulted from a misunderstanding stemming from the district’s initial request for the presentation.
McDowell said “my understanding is there wasn’t a misunderstanding.”
She said a discussion of sexual topics should not have happened during a personal hygiene course, regardless of the age of the participants.
McDowell said district officials didn’t think it was appropriate to send the county’s letter, in its draft form, to students and their parents.
Neither the district nor the county would provide a copy of the draft letter.
Bennett said he decided to withdraw the letter and instead make a formal apology, through an interview with the Herald, to the students and parents.
Bennett said the situation is “difficult to sort out” in part because the former health department employee can’t be compelled to talk about the incident.
He said Chancey talked to the employee after the July 7 presentation, but because Chancey hadn’t yet heard about the Karolskis’ concerns, she didn’t broach the matter of what the employee had discussed during the presentation.
Radinovich-Brose said a district employee who attended the presentation was “caught off guard” when the health department employee started talking about sexual topics.
The presenter stopped that discussion when the district employee asked her to do so, Radinovich-Brose said.
She said she supports the health department and has always been pleased with its presentations, which is why she suggested the district ask the agency to do the personal hygiene training.
“It’s very unfortunate that this happened,” Radinovich-Brose said. “We’ve learned from this.”
Health department administrator writing new policy
To ensure a similar mistake doesn’t happen again, Bennett said Chancey is writing a policy that will include, among other things, the requirement that requests, from the school district or other organizations, for health department training be made in writing.
The goal, Bennett said, is to ensure that the requester’s expectations are clear. The written request must also include participants’ ages, so health department employees can ensure the presentation is appropriate, he said.
The county’s attorney will review the proposed policy and forward it to commissioners for final approval, Bennett said.
Parent pleased with summer work program
Bryan Karolski said that although he’s angry about the incident, and believes the health department should be held accountable, he’s very happy with the school district program and that Sheylin is able to participate.
“Other than (the training) it’s a positive experience, and she absolutely loves it,” he said. “She’s learning a lot. It’s done my daughter a world of good.”
Both school district and county officials said they believe the agencies continue to have a good relationship.
“We really value our partnership with the health department,” McDowell said.
Bennett said he hopes the single incident doesn’t diminish the health department’s reputation, particularly after its extensive work during the pandemic, or its connection with the school district and the community.
“We value our partnership with the school district,” Bennett said.
