The 2021 Baker City Cycling Classic returns this month after a one-year hiatus.
This year’s event will be June 25-27.
The various stages take place on public roads, so motorists can expect some delays throughout the weekend.
The road race on June 25 begins at 10 a.m. and will use Highway 30 from Baker City to North Powder, Highway 237 into Union, and Highway 203 around Catherine Creek and Medical Springs. The finish is about a half mile before Highway 203 crosses Interstate 84.
That event concludes around 4:30 p.m.
There are two races on Saturday, June 26.
The first begins at 8:30 a.m. It starts at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene on Hughes Lane and heads out to Highway 30, where racers will turn right and follow the road to Davenport Road then to Chandler Lane with a final right turn onto Old Oregon Trail Road finishing about a mile from Highway 86.
There will be a detour of northbound traffic on Highway 30 at Hughes Lane onto Pocahontas and then to Chico Street where it will rejoin Highway 30. The detour will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The second events of the day will be the Tour d’Town Criterium and kids races held in Historic Baker City from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be parking restrictions on Main Street, Valley Avenue, First Street, Second Street, Broadway Street, Court Avenue, and Washington Avenue.
The Baker County YMCA will be hosting the Y’s Kids Races on Saturday, June 26. A bike rodeo (bike safety check) starts at 11 a.m., followed by the races at 11:30 a.m. It’s free and open to ages 4 through 15 — helmets and registration are required. For more information visit bakerymca.org or bakercitycyclingclassic.com.
The Criterium begins at 1:30 p.m.
On Sunday, June 27, the race will begin at 7:30 a.m. from Baker High School and head north on Highway 30 to Highway 203 where it will follow a rolling course through Medical Springs, Union and North Powder.
From that point it will follow Anthony Lakes Highway to the finish line just past Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort. The public can expect delays on Highway 203 and Anthony Lakes Highway.
Spectators who want to see the finish are asked to be at Anthony Lakes before noon.
“We at Scott’s Cycle and Sports and all the riders that take part in this great race truly appreciate your support and encouragement and we look forward to seeing you out at the races cheering and ringing your cowbells,” said Brian Cimmiyotti, race director.
This is the 20th year for the bicycle race. In return for volunteer hours, the organization donates to Baker High School sports and education programs.
“Each year we donate over $5,000 to Baker High School and local volunteer groups like the Best Friends of Baker and the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center,” Cimmiyotti said.
