A new project by Baker City Downtown aims to support businesses that are outside of the main downtown district.

“We want to promote commerce and economic vitality throughout the community,” said Ariel Reker, BCD executive director. “We have a lot of businesses that aren’t right on Main Street.”

JulietHughes
I love this idea!!!

I think it will give the downtown a little extra polish and how wonderful for the other businesses and our guests.

Thank You, Great Job!

whatsump
Let’s go one step further and revive Baker City's entrepreneurial spirit reminiscent of the Oregon Trail and gold rush days! Now is the moment to breathe life into those vacant storefronts with post-covid thriving businesses. Reimagining the return of beloved establishments like frozen yogurt and bagel shops along Main Street, welcoming back the Lone Pine Café. Perhaps it's time for a touch of nostalgia with a classic game arcade. Or consider BCD crafting a bipartisan infrastructure law (BIL) proposal to tap into government funding opportunities for the completion of the indoor amphitheater—an endeavor with potential for substantial returns. Who wants to pan this golden opportunity!

