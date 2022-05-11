The Baker City Farmers Market opens June 2 at a new location and on a different day of the week.
The time is slightly different, as well.
The market is moving to Central Park — directly east of Resort Street from its previous location at Court Plaza.
The event will take place Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Last year the market was on Wednesdays.
One reason for the location change, said Jen Hettum, a member of the farmers market board of directors, is the road construction planned on Main Street that would close down the market for several weeks this summer.
That work involves upgrading more than 300 curb ramps to be accessible to people who use wheelchairs. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in charge of the project, which will involve Campbell, Main, Broadway, Dewey and Elm streets.
Central Park can be accessed from Resort Street, as well as along the Leo Adler Parkway (access points are off Washington and Valley avenues).
“Walk down the path and come to the market,” Hettum said.
She said the new location will hopefully encourage market shoppers to stick around a bit longer.
“Come down, get a tamale, listen to music and sit in the grass,” she said.
As for the time adjustment, Hettum said shifting the hours a bit later will help hit the dinner hour and cooler evening temperatures.
There will not be a specific location within the park — instead, vendors will chose where they’d like to set up. Hettum said booths will move each week to preserve the grass.
Vendors
Hettum said several vendors have already committed to this market season. These include Aichele’s Farms, Celtic Cauldron, A Time for Art, My Roots Farm, Hedge Rose Farms, Granny Made It, Clear Creek Beef, Delicioso and a fairy garden vendor.
More vendors are welcome — cost is $20 per market or $340 for the season, which runs June 2 through Oct. 13. Each vendor also pays a $15 membership fee.
Community members are also welcome to buy a membership.
“Anyone can do that to support the market,” Hettum said.
Other vendor options are available to youth and community groups. For information, send an email to bakercityfarmersmarketor@gmail.com.
For details, visit the website www.bakercityfarmersmarket.com/vendors.
Interested vendors can also contact the market through the website, Facebook or Instagram.
“Reach out to use on any of those platforms,” Hettum said.
She said the board is also seeking a market manager — find information about the position on the Facebook page or www.bakercityfarmersmarket.com.
Musicians needed
The Farmers Market board is seeking musicians who would like to play at markets this season. Pay is $50 per market.
“We want to showcase locals,” Hettum said.
Musicians can inquire by sending an email to bakercityfarmersmarketor@gmail.com or sending a message through the Facebook page.
Double Up Food Bucks
The Baker City Farmers Market will again participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches — up to $20 — the SNAP benefit for fresh fruit and vegetables (SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
Learn more at doubleuporegon.org.
