Baker City’s interim fire chief, Sean Lee, no longer has “interim” as part of his title.
City Manager Fred Warner Jr. announced Monday that Lee is the city’s official fire chief starting today. He will work three-quarters time for Baker City while continuing as chief of the Baker Rural Fire Protection District.
Lee, 56, said he never intended to work as a fire chief.
“I just fell into it with Baker Rural and again with Baker City,” he said, adding that it’s the people he works with who drew him to the position.
Lee has been the city’s interim chief since February 2020, when John Clark took a job in Washington.
He and his wife, Karla, have a small ranch in the Wingville area.
“We’re pretty excited about it and looking forward to working with everyone in the county,” he said Monday afternoon.
Lee’s salary will be $4,571 per month, an annual total of $54,852, Warner said. Lee’s benefits will be prorated at 75% of a full-time equivalent.
Clark’s annual full-time salary was budgeted at $84,172.
