Baker City Fire Chief Sean Lee has notified Baker County that the city fire department might have to delay responses to fire and ambulance calls due to staffing shortages.
In a Tuesday, May 17, email to county commissioners and Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency management director, Lee wrote that “We are at the point that we will have to start staging the calls for service that we receive. We will be able to take the first call for service, but doubles and/or triples may have to wait until the crew can clear the first call. When we receive fire call and medical call simultaneously, we will have to triage the calls as they come and determine the greatest threat to life and property. My hope is that this will give you an opportunity to find a provider for the interim that will be able to maintain the existing level of service as is referenced in OAR 333-260-0070 (d).”
Lee wrote that the department’s “staffing level has reduced, and existing staff are not responding to call back.”
Casey Johnson, a firefighter/paramedic and president of the local union chapter that represents firefighters, called Lee’s email a “direct dig” at firefighters, and in particular the reference to staff not responding to call backs.
Johnson blames the frequent need to call in off-duty employees, and the resulting rise in overtime costs, to the city’s decision in July 2021 to change the work schedules for the department’s three division chiefs.
Rather than working the same 24 hours on, 48 hours off schedule that firefighter/paramedics do, two of the three division chiefs work a standard 40-hour weekday schedule, Johnson said.
He said that means the division chiefs aren’t available as often to go out on calls or to cover the station when a two-person crew is out on a call.
The result, he said, is that the department, more often than before the staffing change, has to ask off-duty firefighters to respond to the station, to ensure it is staffed, when a two-person crew is out on an ambulance or fire call.
According to city records, the fire department’s overtime bill for the nine-month period July 2021 through March 2022 was $135,600 — an increase of $69,900, or 94%, from the same period the previous year.
Yencopal read Lee’s email to county commissioners during their meeting Wednesday morning, May 18.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said Lee’s letter is “the proper procedure to notify us that they will not be able to fulfill their obligations.”
Baker County is responsible under Oregon law for choosing ambulance providers.
The Baker City Fire Department operates ambulances in a service area that includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the rest of the county. The county’s three other ambulance service areas are in the Eagle and Pine valleys, and in the Huntington area.
Harvey said the county, based on Lee’s email, will be “making accommodations to take care of immediate need” for ambulance calls.
Yencopal said the county is working with the Eagle Valley ambulance service, the nearest other provider, to see if that agency can assist if needed.
He said he is talking with agencies outside the county as well.
Commissioner Mark Bennett said Sheriff Travis Ash has committed to make deputies available to drive ambulances if needed.
“We’re trying to maximize the county staff to do that,” Bennett said.
The issues Lee raised in his email arrived while the prospect of the city continuing to operate ambulances, as it has done for many decades, beyond Sept. 30, 2022.
That’s the date the city set for ending its ambulance service in a notice the City Council voted to send to the county on March 22.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon has said the city isn’t collecting enough in ambulance bills to continue operating the service.
The city fire department has been trying to fill two vacancies in its firefighter/paramedic ranks.
One position has been vacant for several months. Another was created in early April when Brian Johnson, who had worked for the department for four years, left to take a job in Washington.
Johnson said he was concerned that if the city curtails ambulance service, he would be among the firefighters laid off as the city shrinks its fire staff due to the loss of about $1 million in annual ambulance revenue, and because ambulance runs constitute about 80% of the calls the department responds to.
In response to the city’s notice that it planned to end ambulance service Sept. 30, county commissioners have sent out a request for proposals (RFP) to companies or agencies that could replace the city.
The deadline to respond to the RFP is June 3.
The City Council voted May 10 to have Cannon prepare a response, which councilors are slated to review on May 24.
