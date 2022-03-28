Casey Johnson said Baker City’s intention to cease ambulance service on Sept. 30, 2022, forcing Baker County to choose a new provider, would have a dramatic effect on the city’s firefighting force as well.
“It’s crushing,” said Johnson, a firefighter/paramedic and labor union president for the fire department.
He also used the adjectives “dire” and “dramatic” after meeting on Monday morning, March 28, with City Manager Jonathan Cannon.
That happened six days after the City Council, following a report from Cannon, voted 6-0 to send a notice to Baker County about the city’s intention to cease ambulance service Sept. 30.
Under Oregon law, Baker County is solely responsible for ensuring ambulance service and for choosing the provider. If the city bows out of ambulance service, the county likely would have to find a private company to do that work both within the Baker City limits and in an ambulance service area that covers about 70% of the county outside the city.
Johnson said Cannon on Monday morning outlined the cuts to the fire department staff necessary if the city does discontinue its ambulance operation at the end of September.
Johnson said the number of firefighters on regular shifts would be cut in half, from 12 to six.
(The department has 11 people on shifts now, he said, as the city has been trying to fill one vacancy for several months.)
The six-person roster would mean two firefighters per shift, Johnson said.
If just two people responded to a fire, neither would be allowed, under the city’s rules, to go inside a home to fight a fire or try to rescue a resident.
Johnson said the city uses the “two in, two out” rule, meaning firefighters can enter a burning structure only if at least two other firefighters are on duty outside as backup.
With half as many firefighters available as now, he said it would be much more rare for the department to be able to meet that standard.
“It would be a dramatic decrease in our emergency response,” Johnson said. "The city and the county are fighting, and they're playing Russian roulette with our community's safety."
Cannon said last week that he “hates” the prospect of laying off fire department staff.
“It’s a miserable thing to have to do,” he said. “This is not something anyone takes lightly.”
Johnson said he understands the financial conundrum facing the city.
The city, as has been the case for decades, spends more money to operate its ambulances than it collects from ambulance bills.
In calendar year 2019 the city collected about 32.7% of the amount it billed. That percentage rose to 50.8% in 2021, but Cannon said last week that without a new, sustainable revenue source, the city can’t continue to operate as it has.
Ambulance runs are far more common than fire calls for the fire department staff, who are trained to handle both types of emergencies. Over the past four years, ambulance runs have accounted for about 84% of the department’s total calls.
The biggest problem, Cannon said, is that about 80% of the ambulance bills go to people who are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and those federal programs pay only about 20% of what the city bills.
Yet although billing doesn’t come close to covering the city’s costs, ambulance runs do bring in enough revenue — about $1.1 million in calendar 2021 — to allow the city to have a much larger department than it would have without ambulance revenue.
If the city ceases ambulance service, that revenue would go away, and the city could no longer afford the approximately $2.3 million annual budget for the fire department.
Cannon acknowledged last week that ending ambulance operations would inevitably require layoffs in the fire department.
And now, after the Monday morning meeting with Cannon, Johnson said he and other fire staff know the extent of those cuts.
“Catastrophic,” Johnson said.
He predicts that if the city does shut down its ambulance service, some fire department employees — himself included — will move rather than work under the constricted scenario that Cannon described.
“It would be a huge loss to the community, just in experience,” Johnson said.
He said he believes the reduction in staffing would boost homeowner insurance rates, since the department’s rating would drop.
Johnson urges city and county officials to try to reach an agreement that would allow the fire department to maintain its ambulance service for at least one more fiscal year, through June 30, 2023.
In the meantime, he said the union’s position is that Baker County officials should take the matter directly to voters, in the form of a levy that would increase property taxes to help cover the shortfall in ambulance revenue compared with cost.
Now, owners of property within the Baker City limits contribute to that service with their property taxes, which comprise part of the city’s general fund, which in turn supplies more than half the fire department budget.
The county over the past four years has contributed $199,000 to the city for ambulance operations, but there is no dedicated revenue source from the county.
Ultimately, Johnson said, the issue is what property owners are willing to pay for in terms of emergency response.
“Fire departments are inherently expensive operations,” he said. “You will never pay for it with ambulance bills, but it’s a service. And we care about the level of service in our community. We want to be able to provide that service to people.”
