The Baker City Fire Department on Thursday afternoon sent its wildland fire engine to help work on the Riverside fire, which has forced thousands of people to evacuate in Clackamas County.
Baker City firefighters B.J. Lynch and Andrew Snodgrass are manning the engine, along with Richard Cochran of the Baker Rural Fire Protection District.
Baker City Fire Chief Sean Lee said the trio could be gone for up to 2 weeks, although the duration depends on the fire situation. Lee said the department has adequate staffing to fill in for the absence of the two firefighters.
Baker City acquired the 2003 truck, formerly part of the Oregon Department of Forestry fleet, in 2018.
Lee said the three local firefighters drove across the state and worked on the fire all night. He said one of the trio texted him around 6 a.m. Friday and said they were going to get some sleep.
The fire truck carries 500 gallons and its pump can push 500 gallons per minute to a network of hose nozzles.
Baker City Fire officials nicknamed the truck "The Beast."
