Linda and Becky Snyder finished filling the food pantry outside the Baker County Health Department at 2200 Fourth St. on Thursday, May 4. The Girl Scouts built and donated the pantry.
People driving by the Baker County Health Department will see a new, bright addition.
And one that will help people in need.
A food pantry, painted in Baker Bulldog purple and gold, has been installed on the Fourth Street side of the health department building at 2200 Fourth St. by local Girl Scout Troop 50042.
Girl Scouts, who designed and built the pantry during the winter, placed it on Thursday, May 4.
“I think it’s a good community service to have those pantries so people can come down who are running short,” said Charline Simmons, a member of the Girl Scout troop.
The troop worked with Meghan Chancey, health department director, who contacted the Girl Scouts to see if they were interested in a community service project.
“They wanted a food pantry out here in front of the health department and so, I said yes,” Simmons said.
LeAnne Bourne, who works for the health department, said she thinks the location is a good one, near the center of town.
Becky Snyder, 15, has been with the troop for seven years. She picked the colors for the pantry.
“They had a lot of fun making it, they got to learn how to use the air nail gun,” Simmons said.
The Girl Scouts used proceeds for cookie sales to buy materials for the pantry.
People who need food can take items from the pantry. Those who want to donate can add nonperishable items.
A few years ago the Girl Scouts also build a little library, which is near the entrance to Brooklyn School at 1350 Washington Ave.
Troop 50042 managed to build the food pantry despite having just four current members. Simmons said she’s concerned that the troop might disband in October.
“Before COVID, we had 24 girls, and then after COVID we had five,” she said.
Simmons said she’s optimistic, though, that the troop will continue.
Anyone interested in joining can call Linda Snyder at 541-519-0309.
The Girl Scouts are working to raise money for a proposed splash pad to be built in Central Park.
Samantha is a Community Reporter covering city council meetings, new business profiles, county commissioner meetings, and local events.
She grew up in Baker City, graduated from Baker High School in 2012, and Eastern Oregon University in 2016.
