Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon is proud of the ambulance service that the city’s fire department provides within the city limits and in about 70% of Baker County outside the city.
But pride and professionalism, he said, don’t pay the bills.
Cannon said on Thursday, March 24, that although he will consider all possible options, he believes “there’s some pretty big hurdles” to overcome for the city to be able to continue operating ambulances.
The tallest of those obstacles, he said, is money.
The city isn’t collecting enough from its ambulance billing to cover its costs, Cannon said. That’s been the case for more than a decade, but Cannon said he is concerned that the shortfall is increasing, and along with it a growing burden on city property taxpayers that is neither fair nor sustainable.
Although Baker County has been giving money to the city for ambulance service for the past four years, Cannon said the amounts aren’t enough. The city doesn’t receive property tax dollars from outside the city limits to support ambulance operations.
On Tuesday, March 22, the City Council, after hearing a presentation from Cannon, voted 6-0 to notify Baker County commissioners, who have the legal responsibility to ensure there is ambulance service in the city and elsewhere in the county, that the city intends to discontinue its ambulance operation Sept. 30, 2022.
If that happens, the county would need to find another ambulance provider to replace the Baker City Fire Department. Under Oregon law, the county has the sole authority to choose ambulance services.
Baker City does not have the option, at this point, of providing ambulance services only within the city limits because the current service area includes much of the rest of the county, and the provider must cover the entire area.
The county has not proposed a smaller service area including Baker City only.
As of press time Friday, March 25, the Herald had not received from the city a breakdown of how many ambulance calls are from inside the city limits versus how many are from outside.
In 2019, when the county released a request for proposals for ambulance providers in a service area that includes Baker City and about half of the rest of the county, two private companies, along with the Baker City Fire Department, submitted proposals.
One of the private ambulance firms is Med Transport Inc. of North Powder.
Commissioners tabled the issue, and the Baker City Fire Department has continued as the ambulance provider in the service area, but without a long-term contract.
In January of this year, Cannon gave the county a proposed three-year contract under which the city fire department would continue as the ambulance service provider.
County Commissioner Bruce Nichols said on Wednesday, March 23, the day after the City Council meeting, that the county had prepared a response to Cannon’s proposal, suggesting a one-year contract.
But Nichols said the county failed to send that proposal to the city.
The county’s proposal — which Cannon said he received Thursday, although not directly from the county — includes a county contribution of $130,000 to the fire department for the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022.
That’s $7,000 less than the amount Cannon projected the city would have sought from the county.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett said on Wednesday morning that he was “shocked” by the City Council’s notice about the intention to cease ambulance service on Sept. 30.
Bennett said county and city officials will continue to discuss the matter, and he said his goal is to have the Baker City Fire Department maintain its ambulance operation.
City councilors weigh in
City Councilor Shane Alderson said he spoke on Thursday, March 24, with Nichols and with Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, about the county’s proposed contract.
“I haven’t talked to our city manager yet, but I am going to try to get a work session put together for our next meeting and then I think that we can come to an agreement if council thinks that agreement is something we can work with and that will try to extend it out for a year and then city and county will work together to try to come up with a plan for either a transition or to be able to afford continuing ambulance service,” Alderson said.
After speaking with Nichols and Harvey, Alderson said he feels the “consensus is that we would like to keep it going for at least another year and then it would give everybody time to work on a plan of action going forward.”
Councilor Joanna Dixon said the county’s proposal is not acceptable to her as written.
“The biggest issue as far as I’m concerned is the compensation from the county,” Dixon said. “We’re not getting anywhere near enough from them to cover the costs of the county runs. The city just cannot financially continue to operate the ambulance service with the losses we’ve been incurring.”
In his report to councilors on Tuesday, Cannon wrote that “we are anticipating shortfalls between the cost of service and the revenues collected from the service which could approach a million dollars a year in the very near future.”
Councilor Dean Guyer said that even with the county offering $130,000 for the next fiscal year, eventually the city will need to find a new source of revenue if it is going to try to continue operating ambulances.
“My biggest concern is that we’re looking at a major shortfall,” Guyer said. “Somebody eventually has to make that decision and come to the conclusion that you can’t continue to subsidize at the level that we are without having consequence.”
Guyer compared the city’s situation with that of hospitals, which have to treat patients even if they’re incapable of paying.
“And that’s what we’re up against now, is trying to figure out in the overall scheme of things, who’s paying for the costs,” he said.
Like Alderson, Guyer said he believes that city and county officials need to have a joint meeting to seek a possible solution to the ambulance dilemma.
Cannon said he understands that many local residents likely agree with Bennett that the ideal solution is to have the Baker City Fire Department continue to operate ambulances.
“Baker City does a good job with it, and we have a very skilled and capable staff,” Cannon said. “It is something that I think our citizens have come to appreciate and respect and value.”
But Cannon said the financial challenges for the city are daunting.
Ambulance runs much more common than fires
The department’s name includes “fire” and not “ambulance,” but calls for ambulances are much more common.
Over the past four years, ambulance calls have accounted for about 84% of the department’s total calls, Cannon said.
And that percentage probably would have been a bit higher, he said, except the department in 2021 ceased transporting patients from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City to other hospitals, usually in Boise, because insurance doesn’t pay for those transfers, and when an ambulance crew is en route to Boise, it puts additional pressure on the remaining fire department staff.
But it’s not just the volume of ambulance calls that poses a financial challenge for the department, Cannon said.
He told city councilors on Tuesday that 80% to 85% of the people who are treated or transported are covered by either Medicare or Medicaid. Yet those federal insurance programs generally pay only about 20% of what the city bills, he said.
For the fiscal years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, ambulance calls involving patients covered by Medicare or Medicaid, even though they accounted for a large majority of billing, produced from 49% to 58% of the department’s ambulance revenue, according to city budgets.
Most of the rest of the fire department’s revenue comes from property taxes paid by owners of property within the city limits.
Although the department’s ambulances also respond to calls in much of Baker Valley and other parts of the county, the city doesn’t receive property taxes from those areas.
Changing that, possibly through a new property tax levy for ambulance services that would include properties outside the city limits, is one possible way to alleviate the city’s financial concerns, Cannon said.
Cannon said the city has improved its billing and collection procedures. Based on a recent projection, the city could collect about $1 million from ambulance billing for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Revenue totaled about $820,000 in the previous fiscal year, $953,233 in 2019-20, $818,361 in 2018-19, and $788,870 in 2017-18, according to city budgets.
Boosting revenue to $1 million would be “huge for us, but it’s still not enough,” Cannon said.
The improvement in collection rates actually started in 2019.
(The following numbers are from calendar years, not fiscal years, so they don’t match with numbers in previous paragraphs.)
In calendar year 2019, the city billed $2.45 million for ambulance services and collected $801,000 — 32.7%.
In 2020 the collection rate rose to 35.8%, although the amount collected dropped a bit, to $771,000, because the city billed less, about $2.15 million.
The biggest change, though, happened in 2021, when the city billed $2.21 million and collected $1,124,000 — 50.8%.
Staffing cuts inevitable if ambulance service ends
If the city ceases ambulance operations Sept. 30, Cannon said it would be necessary to reduce staffing, from the current 16.25 full-time equivalents, to compensate for the loss of ambulance revenue and the significant drop in service calls.
He said he doesn’t have any specific projections, but he conceded that reducing the staff by as much as half is possible.
Personnel costs, as with most government operations, account for the bulk of the fire department’s expenses. The budget for the current fiscal year includes slightly more than $2 million in personnel costs — 87% of the total fire department budget of $2,326,000.
Cannon said he “hates” the prospect of laying off fire department staff.
“It’s a miserable thing to have to do,” he said. “This is not something anyone takes lightly.”
Cannon said that although city officials, despite the lackluster ambulance billing collections, have managed to avoid cuts in other city departments that operate on general fund dollars, the city has had to delay some projects.
The list includes replacing the roof on the fire department, replacing the irrigation system at the city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course, and, a longer-term need, a new foundation for the 119-year-old City Hall.
Voter-approved laws limit the annual growth in property taxes, so the city can’t rely on that source to cover fire department ambulance revenue shortfalls.
Property tax revenue in the general fund rose by about 4% from 2019-20 to 2020-21, to about $2.95 million in the latter fiscal year.
Besides the fire department, the other major expense in the general fund is the police department. Unlike the fire department, which collects significant revenue from ambulance operations, the police department has no comparable source, relying more heavily on property taxes.
The police department’s budget for the current fiscal year is $2,564,000. The police budget has increased by almost 27% since the 2018-19 fiscal year.
