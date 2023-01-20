An unexpected perk of working for the Herald is the chance to peruse a stack of the old, old editions. One book, comprising papers printed from late 1909 into 1910, is slowly succumbing to the relentless, destructive forces of room temperature storage and infrequent perusal.

They’re beautiful to look at, in their own right. There is a baroque appeal to the many adverts and etchings of the time, ads for liniments, haberdashers and penny-farthing bicycles. And some you’d rather not see at all, caricatures best left in obscurity.

