Baker City issued a notice Thursday morning, March 17, urging people to avoid entering the Powder River or drinking untreated water from the river north of the city’s sewer treatment lagoons, which are near Imnaha Road about a mile north of town.
The warning does not affect the reach of the river through Baker City.
Wastewater from four lagoons, which is released into the river, have contained higher than usual levels of E. coli bacteria, some types of which can make people ill.
The bacteria is not a health concern for cattle, according to a press release from the city.
The river runs through private property north of the lagoons, so there is little, if any, public access to or use of the river in that area.
The city has been releasing wastewater that exceeds the E. coli concentration limits in its permit due to a leak discovered March 7 in a dike on the largest lagoon, which covers about 70 acres, said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
City workers plugged the leak with soil and bentonite, but as a precaution the city also lowered the water level in that lagoon to below the area where the leak was found, moving some of the water to the three smaller lagoons, each about 10 acres, Owen said.
Now, the city is releasing into the river about the same amount of wastewater that is coming into the lagoon complex each day, to avoid overflows from the three smaller lagons, Owen said.
That’s been running at about 0.9 million gallons per day, she said.
That’s actually slightly less water than the city usually releases into the river in early spring once the ice melts off the lagoons, Owen said. Typically the city lowers the reservoir levels to make space for the higher volumes of wastewater that start when residents begin to use more water in the warmer days of spring.
The wastewater being released now contains higher-than-usual bacteria levels because the natural organisms that consume some of the bacteria aren’t yet active due to recent cold temperatures, Owen said.
Ice still covers the lagoons, she said.
“We need the ice to come off, and warmer water” to spur the organisms that help to reduce bacteria levels, Owen said.
The city continues to treat wastewater with chlorine, but that disinfectant isn’t sufficent to keep bacterial levels below the limits in the city’s wastewater permit, Owen said.
The city uses sulfur dioxide to remove the chlorine from wastewater before it’s released into the river.
Owen said the city’s newly constructed treatment lagoon, which is east of Interstate 84, isn’t yet available because the pipeline that leads from the current lagoons to the new facility has not yet passed a pressure test.
Once that pipeline is available, the city could potentially divert wastewater into the new lagoon, she said.
More information about E. coli is available at www.CDC.gov/ecol.
Owen said the city will be testing water from the Powder River upstream from the lagoons to establish a baseline of E. coli levels and compare the levels there with those in the wastewater the city is releasing into the river downstream.
