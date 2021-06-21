A Baker City man is accused of receiving money from clients for construction projects that he failed to start or finish.
Kenneth Edward Hackett, 51, of 2755 Eighth St., was arrested at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 in Baker City on two counts of aggravated theft and one count of first-degree theft.
The warrant from Baker County Circuit Court stems from investigations by the Baker City Police and Baker County Sheriff’s Office related to construction fraud complaints, according to a press release from Ray Duman, interim administrator for the Baker City Police.
The two agencies investigated two incidents with a combined loss of $78,000, according to the press release.
A third case, from Union County, was also reported to Baker City Police.
Three other cases reported to Baker City Police were settled by civil action between the residents and Hackett, according to the press release.
According to the Oregon Contractor Construction Board, Hackett has never been a licensed contractor in Oregon.
The agency fined Hackett five times between 2009 and 2021 for working without a license, and he owes $25,491 in penalties, including interest, said Leslie Culpepper, communications and education manager for the Contractor Construction Board.
According to the press release, “BCPD anticipates additional charges, as additional investigations will be presented to the Baker County District Attorney’s Office.”
People are encouraged to report possible incidents involving Hackett to the Baker City Police (541-523-3644) or Baker County Sheriff’s Office (541-523-6415).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.