Baker City Police arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, in an incident that began when he allegedly drove his car around another vehicle that had stopped for a pedestrian, nearly striking the person in the crosswalk at Main Street and Valley Avenue.
Police Chief Ray Duman said Caleb James Mansuetti of 315 Highway 7 was arrested at about 11 a.m. in the area of Foothill Drive and Mitchell Street. He was taken to the Baker County Jail Tuesday.
Mansuetti was arraigned Wednesday morning in Baker County Circuit Court on charges of menacing, reckless endangering and reckless driving, all Class A misdemeanors, and second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Mansuetti was granted a conditional releases and scheduled to appear in court Nov. 30.
Duman said Mansuetti drove to the area of Foothill Drive and Mitchell Street in his 2003 Cadillac after passing Allen Patton, 52, of Baker City, who had stopped to let an unidentified pedestrian cross.
As Mansuetti drove around Patton, he nearly struck both the stopped vehicle and the pedestrian, who was in a crosswalk about halfway across the street, Duman said.
Patton followed Mansuetti in his vehicle to the 100 block of Foothill Drive where Mansuetti pointed what appeared to be a rifle at Patton. Police later determined it was a nonlethal airsoft gun, Duman said.
The District Attorney’s Office added disorderly conduct to the charges against Mansuetti, accusing him of creating “a risk of public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm by engaging in violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior,” court records state.
Duman said police believed Mansuetti’s actions constituted a community concern when he was taken to the jail Tuesday.
Police understood that if anyone else came in who better met the jail’s COVID-19 protocol for holding, Mansuetti would be released on the misdemeanor charges, Duman said.
