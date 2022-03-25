A Baker City man who is in a state prison on a first-degree attempted robbery conviction has been indicted on additional felony burglary and theft counts for incidents that happened last September.
Alexander Prentice Griffin, 30, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2021, to the attempted first-degree robbery charge.
He admitted breaking into Dennis Glerup’s Baker City home on Sept. 17, 2021, and stealing a .44 Magnum pistol that belongs to Glerup.
Glerup told police that the robber, who was wearing a mask, pointed the pistol at Glerup’s head, then fled.
Visiting Judge Russell B. West sentenced Griffin to 75 months in state prison. Several other counts were dismissed in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, including first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, menacing, pointing a firearm at another and first-degree criminal trespassing. Griffin is eligible for an early release, as the conviction doesn’t carry a mandatory minimum sentence.
While investigating the robbery at Glerup’s home, Baker City Police linked that incident to a Sept. 15, 2021, burglary at a vacant home and shed at 2610 Clark St., where tools, copper, and other items were taken.
Police obtained a search warrant for a travel trailer where they believed Griffin was living, and on Sept. 17 they found several items that had been stolen from the Clark Street home, as well as Glerup’s pistol.
On Thursday, March 24, the Baker County grand jury indicted Griffin on three counts, all related to the burglary at the Clark Street home.
Griffin is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class A felony, second-degree burglary, and first-degree theft, both Class C felonies.
According to the indictment, the value of items taken from the Clark Street home exceeds $10,000. The items belonged to Jared Johnson.
Greg Baxter, Baker County district attorney, said that although Griffin is already in prison, the new charges are a separate case, and he believes it’s worth pursuing to secure potential restitution for Johnson.
Baxter said he’s not sure whether Griffin, who is at the Santiam Correctional Institution near Salem, would be returned to Baker County if a trial were scheduled on the new charges.
If the charges are settled without a trial, as was the case with the attempted robbery conviction, Baxter said it would be up to a judge to determine whether Griffin would have to be returned to Baker County or whether the matter could be handled remotely.
