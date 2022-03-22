A Baker City man was arrested Monday afternoon, March 21, on multiple sex crime charges that, were he convicted on all or most counts, could result in a prison sentence of more than 30 years.
Jerry Ray Shaw Jr., 40, was arrested at the Baker City Police Department at about 4:30 p.m. and taken to the Baker County Jail, according to a press release from the Police Department.
Shaw is charged with 10 total counts — four counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sex abuse, and two counts of unlawful first-degree sexual penetration with an object.
The alleged victim is a juvenile girl, according to the press release. According to court records, Shaw knew the alleged victim. The investigation is continuing.
The alleged abuse happened between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2015, in Baker City, according to court documents. The victim was younger than 14 throughout the period, and younger than 12 in some instances.
According to Oregon Revised Statutes, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration involves a victim younger than 12 or a victim who is “incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation, physical helplessness or incapability of appraising the nature of the victim’s conduct.”
First-degree sexual abuse involves a victim who is younger than 14 or is “incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation, physical helplessness or incapability of appraising the nature of the victim’s conduct.”
Each of the three charges is a felony, and all are Measure 11 offenses, meaning they carry mandatory minimum prison sentences on conviction.
First-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual penetration both have mandatory minimum sentences of 8 years and 4 months for each count on which a defendant is convicted.
First-degree sexual abuse has a mandatory minimum of 6 years and 3 months on each count.
In addition, the Oregon Legislature in 2006 passed House Bill 3511, known as “Jessica’s Law for Oregon.” It includes a 25-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for people convicted of first-degree sex crimes against a child younger than 12.
According to a report from Detective Zach Thatcher of the Baker City Police, the investigation started on the morning of March 15, 2022, when he received a child welfare report from the Department of Human Services about the victim disclosing past sexual abuse.
