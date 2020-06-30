A Baker City man has been charged with a break-in and theft of items including a vehicle and a firearm from a North Cedar Road home.
Chaz Jordan Williams, 18, of 1438 Valley Ave., is being held at the Baker County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sheriff Travis Ash stated in a press release.
Ash said the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch was notified at 3:20 p.m. Saturday of a burglary at the home of Ryan and Trudi Lahaie at 42488 N. Cedar Road.
The Lahaies said they had returned to their home to discover about $5,000 worth of items, including a firearm, missing. They also reported theft of a 1993 GMC pickup truck.
Ash said deputies received information later that afternoon that Williams had possession of the stolen pickup. Deputies contacted Williams at the corner of 17th Street and Auburn Avenue and arrested him on the charges listed above.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by officers with the Oregon State Police and the Baker City Police Department.
The investigation is continuing, Ash said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 541-523-6415.
