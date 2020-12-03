A Baker City man was arraigned Monday in Baker County Circuit Court on charges related to using an incendiary device to set fire to another man’s pickup truck last summer.
A grand jury indicted Jason Lloyd Dinger, 40, on Nov. 20 on charges of first-degree arson, a Class A felony; second-degree arson, a Class C felony; and Class A misdemeanor charges of reckless burning and recklessly endangering another person.
Dinger is accused of damaging a 1972 Ford pickup truck owned by Brandon Davis, 33, of 3220 Campbell St. Baker City Police and city and rural fire departments responded to the blaze at 4:57 a.m. on Aug. 18.
The investigation was turned over to Detective Zach Downing of the OSP Arson Division because of the suspicious nature of the fire, Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said at the time.
Downing said during the early days of the investigation that although the pickup truck was not destroyed in the fire, the dashboard was melted before firefighters were able to put the fire out.
Downing said in August that it appeared that an incendiary device designed to burn hot and fast was placed under the vehicle in the early morning hours of Aug. 18.
The state alleges that damage to the vehicle was $1,000 or more.
Under Oregon law defining first-degree arson, the state alleges that Dinger intentionally damaged Davis’ property at 3320 Campbell St., “by starting a fire, thereby recklessly placing protected property of another ... in danger of damage.”
The charge of second-degree arson alleges that Dinger damaged Davis’ truck, in an amount of more than $750, by intentionally starting a fire.
The reckless burning charges accuse Dinger of recklessly damaging Davis’ pickup by fire; and the recklessly endangering another person charge accuses him of recklessly creating “a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person.”
Dinger is being held at the Baker County Jail on those charges in lieu of $50,000 bail. Other charges against him include interfering with a police officer, second- and third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of menacing constituting domestic violence.
Dinger is being held without bail on the menacing charge, which is alleged to have taken place between June 19 and June 20 in Baker County, court documents state. He is accused of placing his victim “in fear of imminent serious physical injury.”
Dinger pleaded guilty to the menacing charge on July 16 and accepted deferred prosecution in an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office. The agreement called for Dinger to successfully complete 18 month’s bench probation and to comply with other terms of the agreement during that time.
A motion to show cause for why the agreement should not be revoked was filed by the District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 17. Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Spaulding filed an affidavit citing police reports and court records that allege that Dinger did not comply with the order in the deferred prosecution agreement to have no contact with the victim.
In an additional case, which charges Dinger with first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief alleged to have taken place on Nov. 15, bail has been set at $80,000. Dinger is accused of entering a house in the 3200 block of Campbell Street and ransacking a camp trailer where the victim involved in the domestic violence case was staying, court documents state.
Bail has been set at $50,000 in another case in which Dinger is accused of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer.
The grand jury indicted Dinger on those charges on Nov. 20. The incident allegedly took place in the 2700 block of 12th Street, and the domestic violence victim allegedly was at the residence at the time the crimes happened, court records state.
Dinger is accused of entering the dwelling on Nov. 11 to damage property belonging to the victim.
