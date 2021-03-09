Baker City Police arrested a Baker City man Monday, March 8 on multiple crimes tied to distributing drugs in the community.
Loren Dean Alexander Prevo, 32, is being held at the Baker County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, criminal conspiracy, coercion, tampering with a witness, delivery and possession of methamphetamine, heroin and oxycodone and possession of a restricted weapon, Lt. Ty Duby stated in a press release. The weapon was a Taser, Duby said.
Members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team, with help from the Baker City Police Department’s K-9 Capa, executed a search warrant on Prevo and his vehicle at the corner of Fourth and Place streets.
Through the investigation and search, Duby said “a substantial amount of methamphetamine was located along with other items indicative of narcotics distribution.”
In addition to the methamphetamine, police seized more than a user amount of heroin and numerous pills identified as oxycodone, a schedule II controlled substance, Duby said.
Police also had probable cause to arrest Prevo on the additional charges in connection with a February incident in which Prevo and others are accused of assaulting and injuring Sean Michael Dethloff, 23, and Markus Damian Dethloff, 21, both of Haines, according to court records. Markus Dethloff was taken to the hospital for treatment, the court records state.
The assault took place at the Knights Inn at 2205 Broadway St., Duby said.
Prevo has no fixed address but had been staying most recently at 1690 Indiana Ave., Duby said. The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at that address on Sept. 15, 2020. During that search police found a quantity of methamphetamine, stolen property and firearms. Prevo was not at the house when the warrant was executed, Duby stated.
Prevo had earlier been staying at the Torrance Apartments at 1604 Fourth St. Community members had complained to police about possible drug trafficking at the Indiana Avenue and the Fourth Street properties where Prevo had been staying, Duby said.
During the investigation, officers found numerous hand power tools that they believe were possibly stolen, Duby said. Police were unable to connect the stolen items to any recent burglaries or thefts for lack of identifying marks or serial numbers, Duby said.
Officers did find a yellow tape measure with the initials VS on it and a DeWalt 20-volt battery that has blue paint and the name Josh written on it, he said.
Duby reminded community residents that without serial numbers or other identifying markings, it is difficult for police to recover and return stolen items.
