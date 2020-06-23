By Chris Collins
A Baker City man whose pickup truck crashed into a field east of Highway 30 near Haines Monday night probably died of a heart attack while he was driving, Dr. James Davis, Baker County medical examiner, said Tuesday.
Eric Wayne Sherman, 43, was unresponsive when Haines first responders arrived at the scene, according to an Oregon State Police report.
Davis said that Sherman’s death was not related to the minor crash.
“It was the result of whatever medical condition incapacitated him while he was driving,” Davis said, which he believes most likely was a heart attack.
Sherman was driving east on Haines Cemetery Lane about 7:30 p.m. Monday when he experienced a “medical event” and lost control of his Dodge pickup truck, police stated. The vehicle crossed Highway 30 and went through a fence before coming to rest about 100 yards east of the highway. The pickup sustained only minimum damage.
