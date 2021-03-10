A former guard at the Powder River Correctional Facility who has spent nearly a year behind bars at the Baker County Jail will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges Tuesday, March 9, in Baker County Circuit Court.
Judge Matt Shirtcliff sided with District Attorney Greg Baxter in taking the harsher end of a plea agreement that ranged from five years to 15 years in prison in sentencing David Leon Cernazanu.
As part of the agreement, Cernazanu, 49, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
Cernazanu will be given credit for time served and the ability to earn good time toward earlier release while in prison.
Sixty-two other counts against Cernazanu were dismissed, including more charges of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, first-degree invasion of personal privacy and using a child in sexually explicit conduct.
Cernazanu was ordered to complete three year’s post-prison supervision upon release. Shirtcliff also ordered Cernazanu to complete sex offender treatment upon release and to register as a sex offender.
Baxter and Robert Moon, a Baker City attorney who was appointed to represent Cernazanu, each called witnesses to bolster their case. Baxter argued for the 15-year sentence, and Moon called for a shorter prison term.
An audience of about 30 people, including law enforcement and mental health professionals, and victims and their family members, were in the courtroom during the two-hour hearing.
Cernazanu was arrested April 24, 2020, at his Baker City home after an investigation by the state Department of Justice and the Oregon State Police (OSP). OSP had served search warrants at Cernazanu’s home on Feb. 19, 2020, in which digital evidence, including computers and phones, were seized and later analyzed by the Department of Justice.
The investigation began when Google reported sexually explicit photos of a young person to the national center for Missing and Exploited Children. The allegations were next taken to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which identified Cernazanu as a suspect.
What they found was “an astronomical amount of child pornography,” Baxter said during Tuesday’s proceedings.
He argued that, through his crimes, Cernazanu had violated not only his victims, but also their parents and the community who had put their trust in him.
Baxter asked the judge to take into consideration that among the victims were eight local children, four of whom were in the courtroom Tuesday. Baxter said parents had trusted Cernazanu, who had worked in a position of authority as a guard at Powder River Correctional Facility since 2017 and had served as a reserve officer for the Baker City Police Department for a short time. The girls came to his home as friends of his daughter, who also was victimized, the district attorney said.
The victims have suffered depression, suicidal thoughts, anorexia and negative feelings of self-worth as a result of Cernazanu’s crimes, Baxter said.
“He deserves to be punished,” he said. “These girls deserve justice and Mr. Cernazanu needs to be held accountable for his actions.”
Baxter said he submitted a confidential memorandum to the court listing the victims’ names and further detailing the sexual nature of the videos Cernazanu had taken. The victims were filmed without their knowledge while sleeping at the Cernazanu home and in various stages of undress in the bedroom and bathroom with cameras placed at strategic locations in the home.
Baxter stated that he accepted the plea agreement in the best interest of the eight teenage girls, ages 13 to 17 at the time, who were victimized by Cernazanu. Baxter said he has spoken to five of the girls.
“Talking with family members, I do believe their testimony would cause new trauma and open new wounds,” Baxter said.
The district attorney said that without the plea agreement, Cernazanu, had he been convicted on all counts, would have faced a life sentence.
A jury trial had been scheduled to begin June 1, 2021.
Cernazanu’s daughter spoke to her father during Tuesday’s hearing.
“I forgive you and still love you so much,” she said.
But in his treatment toward her and her friends, she reminded him of what he had always told her while she was growing up: “Actions speak louder than words.”
She told him of the nightmares she lives with and the guilt she carries because of his actions.
“I blame myself for these other girls,” she said.
She detailed the experiences she’ll have without her father by her side, including her high school graduation.
She said she plans to go to college and to study to become a caseworker to help other kids in the future.
“I wish nothing but the best for you,” she told her father. “I wish you had been in court so I could have hugged you goodbye.”
Cernazanu participated in the hearing by video from the jail.
Thomas McLay, Powder River superintendent, was one of the first to speak in support of the 15-year sentence. McLay said morale among staff at the minimum-security prison has been affected by Cernazanu’s criminal behavior.
“We are sworn to uphold the law and protect the citizens of Oregon,” McLay said of his employees.
Amy Ford, an OSP detective, also asked the judge to uphold the longer sentence.
“What is reported is typically the tip of the iceberg,” she said.
Moon, the defense attorney who represented Cernazanu, argued for a five-year prison term that would have allowed his client to more quickly enroll in sex offender treatment, which is not available in prison, upon release. Moon pointed to mitigating factors supporting the lighter sentence, including Cernazanu’s lack of any prior criminal history and his military service.
He also submitted a detailed memorandum to the court that described Cernazanu’s early childhood sexual abuse, trauma experienced in the military, his difficult divorce from the mother of his two children and other details of his life that led him to an addiction to child pornography.
Zola Pike of John Day, a DHS caseworker in Grant County when Cernazanu was a child, told the judge that Cernazanu’s family’s case of child sexual abuse and physical abuse and neglect was the worst she had seen in her 30 years of social work.
Cernazanu’s adopted mother, Jeanette “Tootie” Cernazanu, of John Day, who with her husband, Jim, adopted the sibling family of four, described the difficulties Cernazanu has experienced throughout his life.
And Laura Zorich, a licensed clinical psychologist, who appeared by video, advocated for the shorter sentence in order to accommodate treatment for Cernazanu as soon as possible. Zorich said the earlier he can receive treatment, the less likely it would be that he would reoffend. She said she would expect the risk to be low, as it is for most child pornography offenders, at about 2.8% within five years.
Cernazanu offered his own apology to his victims and their family members.
“I did not mean to hurt anyone,” he said.
He pleaded with the judge for the more lenient sentence.
“Please allow me to be with my kids as they grow up,” he said.
In announcing his decision, Judge Shirtcliff sympathized with the hardships Cernazanu has suffered in his life, noting the mitigating factors of Cernazanu’s own abuse as a child and trauma he experienced in the military. But the judge said he had to look toward community safety in sentencing the defendant to the harsher prison term.
“This is a horrible amount of child pornography, which is a huge problem in our society,” Shirtcliff said.
“The harm or loss is great,” he said, pointing to the trauma the girls have suffered and Cernazanu’s violation of the trust parents put in him when they allowed their daughters to visit his home.
“That will not be tolerated in this community,” Shirtcliff said.
