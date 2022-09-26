A Baker City resident was hurt when the side-by-side ATV he was driving rolled down a steep hill in the Elkhorn Mountains, ejecting him and a passenger.
The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 25 on a ridge above the Twin Lakes trailhead, on the west side of the Elkhorns about 7 miles north of Highway 7 at McEwen.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received an emergency call at 7:51 p.m. from a caller who was not at the scene but had been in touch by phone with people who were there.
The caller said one of the people in the ATV had head injuries.
Due to the location and steep terrain in that area, Sheriff Travis Ash activated the Baker County Search and Rescue Team at 7:55 p.m. Two groups of volunteers responded.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Rex Kirkwood, 46, was driving the ATV with one passenger, Jeremie Zimmer, 45. Kirkwood was driving cross-country on a steep slope when the vehicle rolled. Neither was wearing a seat belt, and both were ejected.
Kirkwood, who was injured, was loaded onto a litter and driven by a side-by-side to an ambulance, reaching the ambulance at 12:52 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
Kirkwood was in fair condition at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise on Monday afternoon.
Ash said the investigation into the incident is continuing.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Metro West Ambulance, Life Flight and Wes Morgan, chief of the Powder River Rural Fire Protection District.
