A Baker City man sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle he was riding went off Highway 86 along the Powder River Wednesday afternoon, May 4, and plunged down a 25-foot embankment.

Terris Blain Webb, 50, was in critical condition on Thursday morning, May 5, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, hospital spokesman Mark Snider said.

Oregon State Police responded to the crash at 4:47 p.m., according to a police report.

Webb was riding east on the highway through the Powder River Canyon, about 27 miles east of Baker City and 13 miles west of Richland. He rode off the highway on a curve, according to the report.

Police found Webb a short distance from the Honda motorcycle.

A LifeFlight helicopter brought Webb to the Boise hospital.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.