Baker City Mayor Matt Diaz announced during the Tuesday, July 11 City Council meeting that he will resign July 16 because he is moving from the city, and per the city charter would not be eligible to continue serving as a councilor.

In an emailed statement to the Baker City Herald on Wednesday morning, Diaz said his decision to relocate his family had nothing to do with the recent controversy over a meme he shared on his personal Facebook page, and was rather out of a need for more lucrative work.

(2) comments

hopheadpdx
hopheadpdx

Matt Diaz is afraid of "The Woke"? How STOOPID can you be, Mr. Diaz? ...and good riddance!!

Report Add Reply
Bear1911
Bear1911

Sorry to see you go! Finally we had someone that did not care about the woke, liberal, crybabies that are working hard to take away our freedoms. God bless.

Report Add Reply

