A year ago, Brandy Bruce had her work cut out for her, heading an impromptu effort to revive the summer motorcycle rally that had become a tradition and a major economic boost for Baker City.
This year Bruce has found her stride.
Bruce, who owns Shameless Tees on Main Street downtown, rebranded the event, formerly the Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally, as the Baker City Motorcycle Rally.
The event brought crowds of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts to town in July 2022.
On Wednesday, March 15, a group that eventually numbered more than 20 people gathered at Shameless Tees to help Bruce plan the 2023 rally, which is scheduled for the weekend of July 7-9.
The group discussed vendors, activities and entertainment for the rally, noting that some obstacles to last year’s event, including the construction of sidewalks and curb cuts, won’t be an issue this year.
Bruce told the attendees that last year’s rally was a success.
“We were getting phone calls from Canada and Minnesota, asking ‘how did we miss this?’ ” she said.
This year, with more time to prepare, “it’s going to be bigger,” Bruce said.
The rally started nearly two decades ago by brothers Steve and Eric Folkestad. Over the years it became one of the bigger annual events, with hundreds of motorcycles lining Main Street, which typically was closed to other traffic during the rally weekend.
Several years ago, High Desert Harley-Davidson, a motorcycle dealership in Meridian, Idaho, started organizing the rally.
The event was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. And although the pandemic was waning in 2022, organizers again said the event wouldn’t happen that year.
That’s when Bruce stepped in to revive the rally.
Bruce said on Wednesday that she was pleased that many local businesses want to participate in the rally. She wants to make sure that they benefit from the influx of visitors.
In addition to closing Main Street, Bruce said she would like to have sections of connecting streets, including Valley Avenue, closed during this year’s rally to allow vendors to set up.
That would help the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Club, on Valley between First and Second streets, which was a major contributor to last year’s rally.
“It’ll bring vendors in front of the VFW, so people can buy hamburgers and food and take it inside the VFW to enjoy their meals,” she said.
Bruce continues to work on a slate of events during the rally, including entertainment, poker runs and more.
During Wednesday’s planning meeting, attendees discussed a range of other potential activities, including a hot dog eating contest, keg rolling, a tricycle race and gold panning contest with prizes from Black Iron Forge.
Another suggestion is to set up hay bales to provide seating.
Bruce said local businesses and organizations have been very supportive of continuing, and improving, the rally.
“We have the chamber of commerce on our side, Baker City Downtown is helping, everybody is encouraging. So that’s wonderful,” Bruce said.
She also wants to improve peripheral issues such as safety and security.
Bruce hopes to have a shuttle service between downtown and motels. Baker High School and Dead Ox Ranch have offered to provide camping space for riders.
Live music was discussed at length, and attendees talked about having a mix of local performers and perhaps cover bands. Bruce said she wants to have live music in the Court Street Plaza, between Main and Resort streets.
Customer posters for this year’s rally, which business owners can display in their windows, are available at Shameless Tees, 1921 Main St.
Anyone interested in supporting the rally, making reservations or for other information, can call Bruce at 541-921-9114. The Baker City Motorcycle Rally also has a Facebook page with frequent updates.
