307320210_5795592697131023_8994270484369267653_n.jpg

Chris Braswell, left and his wife, Tawnie.

 Contributed Photo

Chris Braswell didn’t have to worry about hurricanes while he was growing up in Baker City, but when Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida this week Braswell was directly in its path.

The anticipation turned out to be more dramatic than the storm.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.