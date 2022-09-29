Chris Braswell didn’t have to worry about hurricanes while he was growing up in Baker City, but when Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida this week Braswell was directly in its path.
The anticipation turned out to be more dramatic than the storm.
“It didn’t get as bad as I would have expected,” Braswell, a 1999 Baker High School graduate, said on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, several hours after the hurricane reached its crescendo over his home in Central Florida.
Ian lost quite a bit of its potency after plowing ashore near Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Braswell, who moved in October 2020 to Lake Wales, Florida, about 60 miles east of Tampa and 50 miles southwest of Orlando, said the hurricane had been downgraded from a category 4 storm to category 1 when it passed through Polk County, where he and his wife, Tawnie, live.
When Ian arrived in Florida it tied as the fifth-strongest storm to hit the U.S.
Braswell, whose mother, Marge, lives in Baker City, said wind gusts peaked at 70 to 80 mph on Wednesday night.
Braswell, who had been tracking Ian on his phone, said the hurricane had “weakened considerably” as it slowly progressed across the Florida peninsula.
He and his wife moved temporarily from their manufactured home to a cinder block and concrete home that one of his clients in his construction business offered.
They lost power, but there was no structural damage.
The most surprising part of the experience, Braswell said, came when they returned to their home on Thursday morning.
Not only was the home mainly unscathed — Braswell said he only needed to reattach a piece of tin to the roof — but the electricity had never been interrupted.
“That’s the incredible part to me,” Braswell said. “I still can’t believe that. I think we just lucked out.”
