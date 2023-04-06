Two local fire agencies, including the Baker City Fire Department, will each add a truck to their fleets designed to fight wildland blazes through a state grant program.

Baker City, along with the North Powder Rural Fire Department, are among 76 agencies that will receive equipment, for no charge, through the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Engine Program.

