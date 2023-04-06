Two local fire agencies, including the Baker City Fire Department, will each add a truck to their fleets designed to fight wildland blazes through a state grant program.
Baker City, along with the North Powder Rural Fire Department, are among 76 agencies that will receive equipment, for no charge, through the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Engine Program.
The $25 million program was created by state legislation in 2021.
Both the Baker City and North Powder departments will get a Type 6 fire engine, a four-wheel drive, pickup-based vehicle with a 400-gallon water tank and a pump capable of spewing water at a rate of 120 gallons per minute.
A third agency, the Unity-Burnt River Fire & EMS Department in southern Baker County, will receive a water tender with a 2,000-gallon tank and pump.
Because equipment is on back order, the state won’t start delivering the fire engines until late in 2023 or during the first half of 2024, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The agency received 192 applications for equipment.
Baker City Fire Chief David Blair said he requested a Type 6 engine because it can be used in situations where the department’s larger apparatus, including a Type 3 engine, also designed for wildland fires and known as “The Beast,” are too big.
The new, smaller engine could be driven along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway to spray water on fires near that paved pedestrian path, for instance, Blair said.
There have been several small fires near the parkway over the past decade.
Blair said that although the new engine will be based in Baker City, it technically will remain as part of the state firefighting fleet.
That means state officials could take over the engine if needed to work on a fire anywhere in the state.
Colby Thompson, chief of the North Powder department, said he applied for a Type 3 engine, but due to limited supply the department will get a Type 6.
He said the department likely will use the new engine to replace an older vehicle.
“Type 6 engines are super versatile for wildland fires,” Thompson said. “It’ll be a good asset for our fleet. It will be well used.”
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a committee of members from the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association, and Oregon State Fire Fighters Council reviewed the 192 applications, using these criteria:
• Assuring statewide distribution and allocation based on local initial attack, regional mutual aid, and conflagration needs.
• Necessary infrastructure to maintain and protect the assets long term.
• Considered recent apparatus awards both from the legislature and other legislative funding sources such as wildland-urban interface and omnibus legislation.
• The ability to staff newly awarded apparatus.
