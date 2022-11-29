The National Weather Service is predicting a significant snowstorm this week in Baker City, and enough snow could fall to bring the city’s snowplows and graders into action.
The city’s snowplowing policy is that when at least 4 inches of snow has fallen, with more likely to come, crews will start plowing city streets.
City officials ask that residents avoid parking cars along streets if possible so plows can clear snow to the curb. This is especially important on priority 1, 2 and 3 routes (see map on this page) as they are plowed more often than residential streets. Plow crews often start around midnight, both to plow snow and to haul away snow from the berms that are plowed into the center of some streets.
Although plowing depends on snow depth, city trucks do spread salt and sand at busier intersection and in some other places as needed, regardless of the snow depth.
Because it depends on the weather, the city’s cost for snow and ice control can vary widely from year to year.
In fiscal 2020-21, for instance, when there was relatively little snow, the city spend about $39,000. But the previous year the city spent more than twice as much, at almost $80,000.
During the winter of 2016-17, the snowiest in Baker City in a couple decades, the city spent $312,000 and had to transfer $100,000 from the street fund’s contingency budget.
Other tips from the city’s public works department:
• Code enforcement will be out assisting with tagging and towing of vehicles and other items stored on the street.
• When shoveling out driveways after the plow has been by, place shoveled snow behind the curb.
• Please keep snow on private property. It is a municipal code violation to push snow from private property onto city streets.
• Allow extra time while traveling so that you don’t have to drive faster than the conditions warrant.
More information is available by calling the public works department at 541-524-2047.
