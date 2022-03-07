Baker City paid a contractor $1,970 earlier this month to remove trash and other items from a property whose owner had been cited multiple times for violating the city’s property maintenance ordinance.
“It’s a property we’ve been dealing with for years,” Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said.
Dealing with the property took much longer than expected, Duby said.
Duby said the city needed a contractor capable of dismantling a homemade tower, made mainly of welded and bolted steel beams, that was standing behind the home on the property at 2239 Ninth St., between Baker and Church streets.
The structure was unsafe, Duby said, and although the city had sent the owners, Jason and Carol Dinger, multiple letters asking them to cease construction on the structure, it remained in place.
The city hired Weekend Warriors Junk and Hauling to take down the structure, which happened last week, Duby said.
Duby said the owners don’t live on the property.
He said police officers have talked with the renters who live there, and they told officers that none of the material that was removed belongs to them.
Duby said the $1,970 bill for abatement is about a third of the city’s annual budget for such work.
The city will try to collect the amount from the owners.
Duby said he likely will ask the City Council to increase the budget for cleaning up properties that violate the property maintenance ordinance.
The original abatement order, signed by Brent Kerns, Baker County Justice of the Peace, has been in effect since June 14, 2020.
Sgt. Wayne Chastain of the Baker City Police Department said the city removed trash and other material from the property in 2020, but the removal of the steel tower remained on hold.
In the meantime, Chastain said significant amounts of refuse accumulated again on the property.
The contractor this month filled five 20-cubic-yard dumpsters with material, he said.
The tower was a potential hazard, Chastain said. It was held up on one side by a hydraulic lift.
Since the contractor was on the property earlier this month, Chastain said a homeless couple with an RV have moved onto the site.
The abatement order remains in effect, and Chastain said the contractor will be removing a school bus that is filled with trash.
