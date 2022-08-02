Baker City Police arrested a man on Monday, Aug. 1 on burglary, harassment and criminal mischief charges less than six hours after he had been released from prison.
Alan William Wolfe, 35, whom police described as a transient, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. at 1340 Auburn Ave. after officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress there.
Baker City Police, deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and employees from the Baker County Parole and Probation Department arrived, finding Wolfe, shirtless and bleeding from cuts to his arms.
Police found that the back window of the home at that address had been broken. Officers also found blood.
Wolfe was treated for superficial cuts and then taken to the Baker County Jail. Additional charges are expected, according to a press release from Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby.
Police had been looking for Wolfe based on an incident that happened about 40 minutes earlier, around 4:04 p.m. at 1690 Chestnut St.
A woman at that address told police that she had responded to a knock on her door, and that a man she didn’t know grabbed her and tried to kiss her after saying he was looking for a lost pit bull.
The man was carrying a bottle containing an alcoholic drink and a bag of personal grooming supplies, according to the press release.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.