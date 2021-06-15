Baker City Police arrested a transient early Tuesday, June 15, on charges that he had broken into six cart storage sheds at Quail Ridge Golf Course and taken multiple items.
Timothy Kelly Slaney, 32, was taken to the Baker County Jail. He is accused of six counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of burglary tools and second-degree criminal trespassing, according to a press release from Baker City Police.
Police arrested Slaney at 2:43 a.m.
The city-owned golf course has had more than 20 break-ins over the past several months, and Baker City Police believe Slaney is responsible for most, if not all, the burglaries and thefts, according to Sgt. Wayne Chastain.
Police were patrolling the area on foot this morning when they say an adult male leaving one of the sheds where golfers store their carts. Police arrested the man, who was identified as Slaney.
Police don’t have an estimated value of the items that were stolen.
The investigation continues, and golfers who have had their shed broken into should call Det. Zachary Thatcher at 541-524-2014.
