Baker City Police Detective Shannon Regan remains on paid administrative leave more than seven months after Police Chief Ty Duby removed her from active duty.
Duby made that decision in July 2021 after Jim A. Schaeffer, the La Grande attorney representing Shawn Quentin Greenwood, who was accused of first-degree murder in the January 2020 shooting death of Angela Parrish in Baker City, claimed that Regan had violated Greenwood’s constitutional rights by listening to five phone calls that Greenwood, who was in the Baker County Jail, made to Schaeffer’s cellphone in 2020.
On June 25, 2021, Schaeffer filed a motion seeking to dismiss all charges against Greenwood.
After hearings in Baker County Circuit Court on Aug. 13 and Aug. 24, Judge Matt Shirtcliff ruled that Regan, the lead detective in investigating the fatal shooting of Parrish, would not be allowed to testify during Greenwood’s trial due to the phone call issue.
Although Shirtcliff denied Schaeffer’s motion to dismiss all charges against Greenwood, the judge did prohibit Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter from using at trial any evidence that Regan collected after Sept. 14, 2020, the day that her computer was used to access and listen to the five phone calls, according to a forensic investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice.
Baxter did not contest the claim that Regan listened to the five calls.
Greenwood, then 50, ended up pleading no contest to three lesser charges on Sept. 3, 2021, five days before the trial was scheduled to start.
The no contest plea had the same effect as a conviction.
Shirtcliff sentenced Greenwood to a total of 90 months in prison on the three convictions, which include criminally negligent homicide, a Class B felony, first-degree burglary, a Class A felony, and attempting to elude law enforcement, a Class C felony.
None of the three charges for which Greenwood was convicted carries a mandatory minimum sentence, so he will be eligible for a reduction in sentence based on good behavior and other factors.
Duby said the city can’t keep Regan on paid leave “indefinitely.”
“It’s a tough situation,” Duby said. “At some point the city is going to have to move.”
He said Regan, a 17-year Baker City Police officer, is at the top of the salary schedule for detectives, which has a monthly salary of $6,066.
Duby said he has not heard anything from the Oregon Department of Justice about its investigation of Regan resulting from the phone call issue.
Baker City Manager Jon Cannon said the city is working with its attorney on how best to handle the situation with Regan.
“It’s a personnel matter so I’m limited on what I can say about it,” Cannon said on Thursday, March 10. “We don’t want it to be an indefinite time period to have an employee in this status. We want to respect all parties that are involved, and to talk whatever actions are appropriate to resolve the matter.”
Duby said Dan Thenell, a Portland attorney, is representing Regan.
Thenell had not returned a phone message by press time for this story.
In Regan’s absence, Zach Thatcher is working as the department’s major crimes detective, Duby said.
Duby is now looking to replace Chris Sells, the department’s other detective, who left recently to take a police job in Ada County, Idaho.
