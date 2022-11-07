City camper removal.jpg

The Baker City Police Department had this trailer moved from public property on Oct. 25, 2022. The trailer had a sewage hose buried in the ground, according to police.

 Baker City Police Department/Contributed Photo

The Baker City Police Department has ramped up enforcement of both a new and an older ordinance that regulate camping on public property and limit how long recreational vehicles, including trailers, can be parked on city streets.

The goal, according to a press release from Police Chief Ty Duby, is to reduce the number of vehicles parked for long periods, which can make it a challenge for snowplows, street sweepers and other city maintenance equipment.

