Baker City Police were called to Geiser-Pollman Park about 3:45 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing.
In a press release from District Attorney Greg Baxter, the victim was identified as Michael Scott Tugman, 32, of Baker City, who was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Mariam 'Evee" Collard, 19, of Baker City, was arrested and taken to the Baker County Jail.
Collard and Tugman are not acquainted, according to the press release.
Baxter said his office will review police reports to determine appropriate criminal charges against Collard.
Problems like these would be fewer and farther between if something was actually done about all the crackheads and transients that seem to be congregating at the park these days.
