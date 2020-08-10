Press release from the Baker City Police Department:
Sometime during the night of July 14, 2020, someone broke into a commercial grade electrical panel located behind Maurices at 1090 Campbell St. and took five commercial grade circuit breakers and damaged two others belonging to Gregory Sackos of Baker City. The total loss and damages in this case exceeded $22,000. Maurices was also closed for the business day as repairs were made to the breaker box.
In a second case, between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Aug. 9, someone broke into the power distribution area of the Tesla charging stations at 1 Sunridge Lane. In that theft, the suspect(s) took four commercial grade circuit breakers belonging to Tesla out of Washington state. The total damages and loss in this case are estimated to be around $12,000.
The Baker City Police Department is seeking anyone with information into either or both thefts. We also urge local businesses to take extra precautions to protect their circuit breaker panels from potential theft.
Questions about this release can be referred to Sergeant Wayne Chastain at 541-524-2014.
