The Baker City Police Department is seeking comments from residents about what they believe are major safety issues in the community.
Those comments are being sought through an online survey that can be found at s.surveyplanet.com/eQRJNcie
The 24-question survey is completely anonymous and asks those completing ity their opinions about topics such as overall satisfaction with the Baker City Police Department, whether they believe the crime level has gone up, down or stayed the same during their time in the community and whether they believe 24-hour police coverage is needed within the city limits.
Police Chief Ray Duman said the department took the idea from New Directions Northwest, which recently conducted a community survey of its own.
“We hope to get a better idea of what the community is thinking,” Duman said.
Those thoughts will help the department as it approaches the budgeting process and begins to set department funding priorities for the future.
“Baker City Police Department is asking the community to participate in a survey so we can identify community concerns, allocate resources in a more efficient manner and create a safer community for all,” Duman stated in a press release.
The survey link will be posted on the Baker City Police Department’s Facebook page and in the Baker City manager’s weekly newletter. Robin Nudd, Baker City human resources/community development director, also will be distributing the survey to members of the business community, Duman said.
