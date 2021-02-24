The Baker City Police Department is alerting residents of a scam involving traffic violation tickets that claim to have been emailed from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Police warn those who receive such emails not to respond to them in any way. Do not click on any links and do not provide any personal information because the email is not legitimate, the department states on its Facebook page.
In its warning to community residents, Baker City Police advise that any traffic violations issued by the department will be presented in the old-fashioned way.
“Baker City Police will pull you over using a police vehicle equipped with lights and a siren and a uniformed officer will issue you a written citation for speeding (or other violations) with directions to follow for fine payment and court,” according to a statement on the Baker City Police Facebook page.
“NEVER will the department email you a notice of a traffic violation and ask you to pay the fine online,” the police department’s statement concludes.
The scam message tells recipients that they have been “cited with a traffic violation and must pay your citation within 72 hours. We have payment plans available if necessary.”
The scam advises those receiving the fraudulent notice not to mail checks, but rather to make payment through an “EasyPay” Center by clicking on a link in the email. Another part of the scam states that those who wish to contest the citation “must do so by clicking here (to go to another link) to contact your local Department of Motor Vehicles via SecureMail.”
The scam ends by stating that the notice was an automated message sent on behalf of the local Department of Motor Vehicles office and directs the recipient not to reply to it.
