Baker City’s water supply outlook is better than it was a year ago — and even a few months ago — but Michelle Owen is still urging residents to be mindful when they twist or flip a faucet handle.
Owen is the city’s public works director.
“Things are looking better this year than I thought they would at this point, so that’s a positive thing,” Owen said.
In mid March, with a below average snowpack in the city’s watershed in the Elkhorn Mountains west of town, Owen was concerned that 2022 would be something of a repeat from 2021.
Last year, after a record heat wave in late June, the city went on alert status for its water supply on June 28, and enacted stage 2 of the water curtailment ordinance on July 2.
Stage 2, also known as “warning status,” restricts residents to using city water (it doesn’t affect private wells) to irrigate lawns or gardens only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when evaporation declines.
Although the ordinance allows the city to cite and fine residents who fail to comply, city officials emphasized last summer that they didn’t intend to do so, and no citations were issued.
But starting in early April and continuing into the second week of June, a series of storms brought significant amounts of rain — and in many instances snow — to higher elevations of the watershed.
That trend has kept watershed streams and springs flowing well. The storms also helped fill Goodrich Reservoir high in the Elkhorns, which holds about 200 million gallons of water and is an important source of water for the city later in the summer, when the stream volumes drop.
“We’ll have our water that we typically use there (from Goodrich) for August, so that’s great news,” Owen said.
Currently the city is primarily using water from Marble Springs, one of the primary sources in the watershed, which ranges from Elk Creek in the south to Goodrich Creek at the north end.
“We have it at Marble, we have it at Elk Creek, and we have it at Goodrich if we need it. We have the well if we need it,” Owen said. “At this moment, things look good.”
She had hoped to have two wells available to supplement the watershed sources this summer.
A 654-foot-deep well was drilled in 2020 at the east end of the parking lot at the city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course, but supply chain issues slowed construction on the well house and installation of piping and controls. That work is happening now, and the well should be available later this year.
The city’s existing well, which was drilled in the late 1970s, is available. That well is augmented by water from the watershed. During the winter and early spring, the city diverts tens of millions of gallons of water from the watershed into the well, a process known as Aquifer Storage and Recovery. In 2009 Baker City was the first Oregon city to receive a state permit to use that tactic.
The city’s water supply will also benefit soon when workers wrap up this year’s segment of a long-term project to replace the aging, leak-prone concrete water supply pipeline in the watershed with PVC and ductile iron.
Once that’s done, the city also be able to tap Salmon and Little Salmon creeks.
Owen doesn’t think the city will need to enact the water curtailment ordinance in early July as it did last year.
But the restrictions might be necessary later in the summer.
She noted that most of Baker County remains in a drought, although its severity has declined over the past month or so due to the persistent cool, damp weather.
As of June 21, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 4.3% of the county (in the southwest corner, not in Baker City) is in extreme drought. Most of the county is in either moderate drought (53.1%) or is abnormally dry (12.7%), which is the lowest of the five-category drought rating system.
The northwest corner of the county, which includes the city’s watershed and much of Baker Valley, is rated as abnormally dry.
“Technically we’re still in a drought,” Owen said. “We’re just not in extreme or exceptional. So, that’s good. We don’t want to be extreme or exceptional.”
Water use rises along with the temperature
The cool spring also suppressed the city’s thirst.
Daily water use had been averaging around 2 million gallons per day, Owen said, which is typical for fall, winter and spring.
But as temperatures rose last week — it was the warmest week of the year, with daily highs topping 70 degrees on five straight days — daily consumption rose to around 4 million gallons.
“That’s pretty common, you know, when the weather gets warmer,” Owen said.
Last June wasn’t common, both in terms of temperature and water use.
With a record-breaking heat wave the last week of the month — including 103 degrees on June 29, the hottest June day on record at the Baker City Airport — city residents were going through about 5 million gallons per day.
That rate, Owen said last year, was not sustainable based on the city’s water supply.
The city used 45% more water in June 2021 than it did in June 2020.
That heavy use led to the city enacting phase 2 of the water curtailment ordinance and prompted Owen to talk about the possibility of the city moving to phase 3 for the first time ever. Under that stage, all outdoor watering with city water is banned.
But the city’s water use dropped by 23% in August 2021 compared with July, and the city never advanced to stage 3.
Although Owen is more optimistic today than she was a year ago, she continues to emphasize the need to conserve water.
“I think, in general, we are fairly wasteful of our water,” she said. “And I just think it’s a habit. There’s habits you can get into in conserving water.”
Educating at the school level for young kids to develop helpful habits is the best, such as shutting off the water while brushing their teeth.
“I’m still going to continue to push that,” Owen said.
The city’s annual Consumer Confidence Report, which was mailed to water customers recently, includes a list of water-saving tips. The information is also available on the city’s website, bakercity.com.
That report, which the city is required to send yearly, also includes the results of water quality testing the city does throughout the year.
