Three Baker City residents have received $5,000 scholarships from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative to pursue careers as linemen.
OTEC and its Member Foundation announced the awards to Elijah Banister, Justin Eskew and Shawn Rasmussen.
Ronald Borello of Baker City is one of five people who received a $2,500 scholarship from OTEC to attend a trade school.
The other recipients are Harli Grove of John Day, Harrison Holt of John Day, Maverick Miller of Canyon City, Skyler Perkins of Cove and Aubrey Walker of Seneca.
“We are pleased to award these scholarships to help support these students as they pursue their career paths and gain the valuable skills needed for highly in-demand jobs in the trades or in the electric utility industry,” Joe Hathaway, communications manager at OTEC, said in a press release. “Member-owned cooperatives like OTEC are, by their very nature, community partners and we have always been proud to support the educational goals of local students and give back to the communities in our service territory.”
Scholarship winners are selected from a pool of candidates from OTEC’s service territory in Baker, Grant, Harney, and Union counties. Scholarship funds come from unclaimed capital credits.
“We encourage all OTEC members, regardless of age, who want to pursue a trade or attend lineman school to apply for our scholarships,” Hathaway said. “Lineman schools and trade schools provide excellent opportunities for those who don’t want to pursue college, but want to learn marketable skills, work in an interesting living-wage job and carry little or no student debt.”
Applications for both trade and lineman school scholarships are open year-round. Apply at www.otec.coop/scholarships. The OTEC Member Foundation plans to award more trade and lineman school scholarships later this year.
OTEC’s 2022 academic scholarship recipients will be announced this spring.
