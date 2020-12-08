A persistent weather pattern that has trapped cold air in Baker and many other Northeastern Oregon valleys for most of the past two weeks has also prompted the National Weather Service to issue an air stagnation advisory for much of the region.
The most recent advisory continues through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, and includes Baker County.
This dry pattern, which is relatively common during the fall and winter when a ridge of high pressure settles over the Pacific Northwest and sometimes lasts for a week or longer, can result in poor air quality as woodstove smoke, vehicle exhaust and other pollutants accumulate near the ground.
Fog also tends to form during these periods.
But so far Baker City has largely avoided both fog and the dirty air that often accompanies it.
The city’s air quality has been in the “good” category on all but five days over the past month.
On those other five days — Nov. 20, 24, 29 and 30, and Dec. 7 — the daily average air quality was slightly into the “moderate” range.
The air quality index is a numerical scale, with anything under 51 considered good, while the range from 51 to 100 is moderate.
Baker City’s daily air quality index during December has ranged from 29 on Dec. 3 to 48 on Dec. 4.
The hourly rating has risen into the moderate category at times, even on days when the overall average was rated as good.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, for instance, the daily average was 44, in the good category.
But the hourly air quality index peaked at 76, in the moderate range, at 6 p.m., and was in the moderate category each hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
High pressure ridges result in air generally sinking, which causes colder air, which is relatively heavy, to settle in valleys.
This leads to a temperature inversion, with air temperature rising with elevation, the opposite of the usual situation.
The pattern can cause dramatic differences in temperature between a valley and a nearby ridge or mountain peak.
On Monday morning, Dec. 7, for instance, the temperature at 8 o’clock along Highway 7 near the Sumpter junction was 16 degrees.
At the same time at an automated snow-measuring station near Bourne, about 8 miles away but 1,500 feet higher in elevation, reported a temperature of 34 degrees.
At Mason Dam, the temperature at 7:45 a.m. was 15 degrees.
A weather station near the head of Elk Creek, about 7 miles to the north but 2,700 feet higher, was at 37 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.