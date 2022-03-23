Citing an unsustainable and unfair financial burden on city taxpayers, the Baker City Council on Tuesday, March 22, voted 6-0 to tell City Manager Jon Cannon to notify the Baker County Board of Commissioners that the city intends to cease providing ambulance services, including within the city limits, as of Sept. 30, 2022.
“Baker City finds itself unable to demand more from its taxpayers to provide a service that is the state-mandated responsibility of Baker County,” Cannon wrote in a letter to commissioners dated March 22.
The city would continue to respond to fires even if it ceased ambulance service.
Councilor Shane Alderson said the situation “is an awful position to fall on this council.”
Whether the city will actually end ambulance service Sept. 30 is uncertain.
Cannon said in a phone interview on Wednesday, March 23, that his conversation with councilors might have been different had the county sent a proposed one-year contract for ambulance services, including a proposed county contribution of $130,000, prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
County Commissioner Bruce Nichols said in a phone interview on Wednesday morning, March 23, that the county had prepared the proposed one-year contract, starting with the new fiscal year on July 1, 2022, that would maintain the Baker City Fire Department as the local ambulance service provider and include the $130,000 county payment to the city.
Under state law, the county has the authority to designate ambulance service providers.
Nichols said that contract was ready to be sent to the city on Tuesday, March 22, but that didn’t happen.
Cannon said the timing is “a real shame.”
“I was unaware they had a response prepared,” he said.
Nichols said he recognizes that the city needs additional financial assistance to operate the ambulance service, as well as a written contract designating the city as the ambulance provider.
“I understand where they’re coming from, I really do,” Nichols said. “Baker City is in a difficult position. The ambulance service has been a money loser for them for a long time.”
The proposed contract the county prepared, but didn’t send to the city, was a response to a proposal the city submitted to the county on Jan. 11, 2022, Nichols said.
The city proposed a three-year contract. Although the proposal didn’t include a specific dollar amount for the county’s contribution, Cannon said that based on a formula the city suggested, the county’s payment to the city to support the ambulance service would have been about $137,000 for the first year — $7,000 less than the amount the county offered in its proposed contract.
In a report to councilors on Tuesday, Cannon mentioned the proposed contract that Nichols cited — the document that the county failed to send prior to the City Council meeting — noting that the county was “working on a response” but without knowing the response had been finished but not yet sent.
Cannon also noted that the county has committed to paying the city $100,000 for ambulance service for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The city has received $25,000 so far, Cannon wrote in his report, “and we have been told that an additional $50K is coming. We greatly appreciate those funds.”
Nichols said he understands the financial burden that the city is under in providing ambulance services, given that revenue from ambulance billing doesn’t cover the costs. Cannon in his letter noted that those costs are rising due both to inflation and to higher call volumes.
In his report to councilors, Cannon wrote that the difference between the cost of the ambulance service, and ambulance billing revenues, “could approach a million dollars a year in the very near future.”
Ambulance billing is a significant source of revenue for the city’s fire department, amounting to around 38% of the budget.
Most of the rest of the department’s approximately $2.3 million annual budget comes from the city’s general fund.
Nichols said he was optimistic that the county’s proposed $130,000 contribution to the city for the next fiscal year would be sufficient to keep the ambulance service going for at least the coming fiscal year.
Cannon said that although he can’t say for certain whether the city would have set a Sept. 30 date for ceasing ambulance had the county sent its proposed contract prior to Tuesday’s meeting, it would have altered his conversation with councilors.
“If the county has a proposal obviously we will look at that,” he said.
But even with the county’s proposed $130,000 contribution, Cannon said that without a “larger, more sustainable funding source” for ambulance service, the city will at some point reach a threshold where it’s no longer possible to continue that service.
County has authority to choose ambulance provider
The Council’s notification to commissioners about the possible cessation of ambulance service is the latest move in a city-county conundrum that dates back several years.
At the center of the matter are the state law that gives the county the sole authority to choose the ambulance service, as well as the city’s costs to provide the ambulance service, which makes up the majority of the fire department’s calls.
The Baker City Fire Department is the longtime provider for a “ambulance service area” that includes the city as well as much of Baker Valley and other parts of the county, covering about 1,600 square miles, or slightly more than half of Baker County’s area.
During a Jan. 19, 2022, meeting of the county commissioners, Cannon told commissioners that the city wants to continue to provide ambulances within the city and the rest of the ambulance service area. This was formalized in the proposed contract the city had sent to the county on Jan. 11.
Although that proposal was for a three-year pact, Cannon suggested that city and county officials negotiate a new 10-year agreement.
Commissioners started the process in 2019 when it issued a request for proposals for ambulance service. Baker City and two private companies submitted bids.
In early 2020, commissioners tabled the matter.
Baker City continues to provide ambulance service in what Cannon described in his March 22 letter as a “handshake agreement.”
Both the city’s Jan. 11 three-year contract proposal, and the county’s one-year proposal, are designed to formalize that agreement.
The root of the problem, as councilors discussed Tuesday, is that the city’s cost to operate ambulances continues to rise.
“Currently there is not a significant and stable funding source available to Baker City which fully covers the cost of the Ambulance Service without city taxpayers heavily subsidizing the service for Baker County,” Cannon wrote in his letter to commissioners. “The city taxpayers, City Council, and the Baker City budget cannot continue in this fashion.”
Starting in 2018, the city received a three-year federal grant that allowed the city to hire three new firefighter/paramedics.
The grant was for about $462,000, and the city spent about $265,000 over the three years.
Baker County, meanwhile, gave the city $33,000 per year over the three-year grant period, an acknowledgement that the expanded fire department staff continued to respond to ambulance calls outside the city limits as well as inside.
Cannon notes that the city “appreciates” the county’s contributions in his letter to commissioners.
“The city recognizes the county was not required by a contract to provide funds but chose to do so regardless,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, the contributions do not cover the budget shortfalls for operating such an expensive service.”
The federal grant ended in 2021, leaving the city solely responsible for paying the salaries and benefits of the three firefighter/paramedics that the city hired after accepting the grant.
Financial challenge has been mounting for many years
In his report to councilors, Cannon outlined the history of the city’s fire department and in particular the financial burden of providing ambulance services even though the federal Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as private insurance, don’t pay the full amount that the city bills for ambulance runs.
“When the city bills insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare for a call, we do not recover enough revenue to cover the financial break-even point,” Cannon said.
In response to a question from Councilor Joanna Dixon, Cannon said about 80% to 85% of ambulance calls are for patients who have Medicare or Medicaid.
Those sources typically pay only about 20% of the amount the city bills.
Meanwhile, the city’s labor and materials costs are rising.
“The City anticipates significant increases in the personnel costs necessary to provide ambulance services,” Cannon wrote in the March 22 letter to commissioners. “The cost of medical supplies, ambulance equipment, and fuel is also increasing significantly every year.”
County officials have discussed in the past asking voters within the ambulance service area to approve a tax levy that would raise money for ambulance services. The idea is that a levy would be a more sustainable source than ambulance billing and yearly contributions from the county to supplement the city’s general fund.
(1) comment
With the increasing costs of fuel it would seem that the County cost share for ambulance service should be more than what the City is requesting. With the size of Baker County and distances required to cover, cost of gas should be a major concern. The County taxpayers should be taxed according to distance traveled. Just like a house is taxed by value. Ambulance service should be taxed by distance covered to provide potential needed services.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.