Community Connection of Baker County reopened the Baker City Senior Center on June 28 for some activities, although weekday lunches remain takeout for now.
Joe Hayes, Baker County manager for Community Connection, said the Center, at 2810 Cedar St., is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
One group of card players has returned, he said.
“There is a sign in/sign out sheet for potential contact tracing,” he says.
The Senior Center is open for line dancing, card players, pool, tai chi, and stretch and flex senior mobility exercises.
“We are going to restart bingo Tuesday, July 20th,” Hayes said.
Bingo will run as it used to, every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.
Hayes said he hopes to resume in-person lunches within a month, pending state approval.
“They have to approve an outline of reopening with safety precautions, as well as limited capacity,” said Hayes.
He said there will be more to come on that with announcements on the Community Connection of Baker County Facebook page.
