Jesse Brown of Baker City takes down his steer in 3.9 seconds in Round 9 of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Brown tied for first in the round with three other steer wrestlers.
Baker City steer wrestler Jesse Brown had the biggest payday of his professional career on Sunday, March 6.
Brown won the steer wrestling event at The American, a rodeo in Arlington, Texas, earning a $100,000 check.
The American is a unique competition with a total payout of $3 million, including $100,000 for the winners in several events.
Brown, a 2011 Baker High School graduate, has competed in the past two National Finals Rodeo events. He entered that biggest rodeo event as the world’s second-ranked steer wrestler in December 2021, and who finished sixth for the season with winnings of $165,061.
Brown, who competes for Resistol, a maker of cowboy hats, brought down his steer in 3.76 seconds at The American.
“It’s the most money I’ve won at one time,” Brown said in a press release from Resistol. “It’s The American, in front of all those people in this stadium ... it’s awesome. It’s Dallas Cowboys stadium, it’s Jerry’s World. It’s pretty electric, especially that four-man (round). That four-man was different than maybe any steer I’ve ever ran.”
The event began with 10 contestants in each event, and the top four times and scores advanced to the championship round. In the sudden-death format, the top time and score earned the $100,000 payday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.