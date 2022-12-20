When the temperature sinks to near zero, the calls are all but inevitable.
Frozen water pipes.
As of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, after consecutive low temperatures of 1 and 0 degrees at the Baker City Airport, the city had received three calls about frozen pipes, said Dennis Bachman, a water service specialist III for the city’s public works department.
To potentially stave off more problems this week, with temperatures forecast to plunge below zero on at least a couple days, the city issued a press release on Tuesday morning.
It reads: “The Baker City Public Works Department is suggesting that water customers whose services are prone to freezing run a thin stream of water at a faucet in their home or business to prevent frozen service lines and meters. The cold temperatures can force frost deep into the ground to the level of many service lines. A pencil stream of water will use approximately two gallons/day. We suggest that customers continue running water for the several days through this cold spell.”
Pencil in this case refers to the width of the pencil lead, not the entire pencil.
For residential water customers who use more than the three units per month included in the base monthly fee (one unit is about 750 gallons), the city charges $1.01 for each additional unit, so two gallons per day has a negligible effect on a water bill.
Bachman said there’s not enough snow on the ground to provide significant insulation for pipes, which can reduce the risk of freezing even with subzero temperatures.
He said some meters he has inspected this week had no snow cover.
Meters, though, are less likely to freeze than are the pipes under a home or business, Bachman said.
Although residents who have had frozen pipes before are more likely to have the problem again, Bachman said even homes and businesses that have weathered past cold snaps with aplomb can also suffer from frozen pipes.
“If you’ve had issues before, that’s who we try to target the most,” he said.
The city’s advice to run thin stream of water from one tap is especially important at night or any period when there will be little or no water use, such as flushing toilets, Bachman said.
In a typical home during the day, he said, the usual uses of water, such as toilets and kitchen and bathroom faucets, keep water circulating and help to stave off freezing.
But leaving a thin stream flowing at night, or when a building is unoccupied for an extended period, is a wise preventive measure that can protect both pipes, which are the property owner’s responsibility, and water meters, which the city maintains, Bachman said.
