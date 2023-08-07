Goodrich Lake.jpg

Goodrich Reservoir, which Baker City uses as a source of drinking water, is holding about 85% of its capacity of around 200 million gallons.

 Contributed Photo

For the second straight summer, Baker City’s water supply has held up well as August gets underway, despite a rainless July this year with average high temperatures about 4.5 degrees above average.

“We had good snowpack this year and, although I know we’re still in a drought cycle, we’re sitting a whole lot better this year,” said Joyce Bornstedt, the city’s public works director.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.