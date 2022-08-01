A Baker City woman is accused of hitting two police officers and a motel employee during an altercation on July 28 at the Best Western Sunridge Inn.
Christine Marie Mills, 35, is in the Baker County Jail, charged with resisting arrest, interfering with police, second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and three counts of harassment.
She is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
According to a report from Baker City Police officer Justin Prevo, the incident started just before 3 p.m. on July 28 when he responded to the Sunridge Inn after a report of a woman who was in the parking lot, trying to fight with customers and employees.
Prevo wrote that while he was trying to convince Mills to leave the property, she hit his left hand and tried to evade him.
Baker City Police Sgt. Mike Regan and an Oregon State Police trooper arrived and helped with the arrest.
According to Prevo’s report, Mills hit Regan and either bit, or tried to bite, the OSP trooper.
“She was told to stop, resisting several times,” Prevo wrote.
Prevo handcuffed Mills, and Regan drove her to the jail. In addition to the charges from the July 28 incident, Mills had an arrest warrant for probation violation from Malheur County, Prevo wrote.
Prevo wrote that he interviewed Sunridge manager Soham Gavankar, who told him that Mills had been yelling and cussing at motel customers.
Another employee, Jesus Lopez, told Prevo that before police arrived, he had told Mills she had to leave the property and that she hit him twice in his upper chest. Lopez told Prevo he was not injured.
