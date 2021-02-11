A Baker City woman has been charged with six counts of aggravated first-degree theft and six counts of criminal mistreatment for allegedly taking more than $60,000 from a memory care patient at a local residential facility, according to Baker City Police.
Dalene Davis, 61, of 1425 Auburn Ave., was arrested Thursday, Feb. 11, Baker City Police Lt. Ty Duby said in a press release.
The investigation started in June 2019. The alleged victim is Lydia Chancy, 98, a resident at Settler's Park.
Davis was processed at the Baker County Jail and released due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the press release.
The Oregon Department of Justice's Elder Abuse Division and Baker Branch of Adult Protective Services assisted in the investigation.
