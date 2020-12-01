A Baker City woman died in a one-vehicle rollover on Pocahontas Road near Washington Gulch Road late Monday night.
Tahnee Main, 36, died of injuries sustained when she was ejected from the front passenger seat of a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Matthew Guy Schlett, 31, of 1660 East St., a Baker County Sheriff’s Office press release stated.
“We likely will sift through the evidence and go to grand jury in the next few weeks,” District Attorney Greg Baxter said Tuesday morning. “The case will be reviewed for potential charges of DUI (driving under the influence of intoxicants), reckless driving and second-degree manslaughter.”
Dispatch received a report of the crash at about 11:03 p.m. Monday, the press release stated. Upon arrival at the scene, about 5 miles northwest of Baker City, officers found that Schlett was traveling east when he apparently failed to negotiate a sharp curve, causing the vehicle to roll as it left the highway. It came to rest on its passenger side in a field.
Main died at the scene.
Two teenage girls, one 16 and one 17, both of Baker City, were riding in the vehicle’s rear passenger seats. They also were ejected from the vehicle. Neither Main nor the two teenage girls was wearing a seat belt.
The 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight to a Boise hospital. Main was her aunt, said Ashley McClay, Baker County Sheriff’s spokeswoman.
Schlett, who was wearing his seatbelt, and the 16-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Both were treated and released, the press release stated.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oregon State Police, Baker Rural Fire Department, Baker City Fire Department and the Baker County Road Department.
