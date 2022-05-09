Caitlyn Calaway will realize a longtime dream when she represents Baker City, and Oregon, as a swimmer at the Special Olympics USA Games June 5-12 at Orlando, Florida.
Calaway is the first Baker County resident to qualify for the Special Olympics in more than 20 years.
“This is her first time getting to go and represent for nationals,” said Kareen Harris Bybee, Calaway’s mother. “It’s a big honor. She is very excited. And she is training for it. She goes and swims three times a week.”
Calaway, who turns 23 this year, has been competing in Special Olympics since she was in junior high.
She will leave for Florida in a few weeks and compete in three swimming events.
Bybee said her daughter has been swimming for about 10 years.
“It’s going to be a very exciting event for her,” Bybee said. “She’ll be gone quite a while.”
Calaway’s coach, Paula Moe, who is the aquatics director for the Baker County YMCA, said Calaway qualified for the Special Olympics USA Games by finishing first in a race before the pandemic.
Then each state chooses its representatives for the USA Games.
Moe, who has coached athletes from Oregon, but not from Baker County, in the USA Games, said she is excited for Calaway to have a memorable experience in Florida.
“I was blessed and picked to coach two years, two times to go to USA Games, so I know firsthand how much they learn, how much they get to see,” Moe said.
