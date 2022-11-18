Although snow was absent, the temperature was certainly appropriately chilly for the annual felling of Baker City’s community Christmas tree.
It was in the teens when workers gathered at Kathy Rayl’s south Baker City home, at 235 Fourth St., to wrestle with the blue spruce Rayl donated.
Rayl said the tree is too big for its location, with branches reaching above the power lines near her home.
“It’s too big for the space and it’s beautiful,” Rayl said. “Maybe somebody else can enjoy it, at least for a while.”
Workers from Baker City, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative and Superior Towing joined to bring Rayl’s tree to its new, temporary home in the Court Street Plaza, between Main and Resort streets.
As he has every year since 1979, Chuck Carey wielded the chain saw to cut this year’s community tree.
The tree’s lights will be turned on after the Baker County Chamber of Commerce’s Twilight Christmas Parade, set to start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
This year’s Christmas display will be a little different from previous years due to a planned redesign of the Court Plaza.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said this year will be a bit of an experiment.
The Baker City Downtown group has a subcommittee working with the city on an updated design for the plaza.
Owen said the Oregon Department of Transportation has agreed to build a north-south sidewalk across Court Avenue when a contractor returns next spring to finish the ADA-compliance project that took started this spring and included dozens of curb cuts and ramps on sections of Broadway, Main, Elm and other streets.
“Then we’ll just have a nice pedestrian walkway,” Owen said.
However, the hole where the Christmas tree is placed is close enough to where the sidewalk will be built next year that the taller, wider trees the city has placed in the plaza in previous years would interfere with pedestrians, she said.
One option is to move the tree hole east, but Owen said the Baker City Downtown committee wants to try smaller trees that will be in the same spot.
The tree Rayl donated is between 20 and 25 feet tall. Last year’s Christmas tree was about 45 feet tall.
“So, this year we have a little bit smaller tree and this will be a good test of will a smaller tree work for the community? Will it work for Court Plaza?” Owen said. “It’s everybody’s tree, it’s everybody’s plaza. So, let’s give it a try and see what it’s like.”
The proposed design for the plaza includes a section with pavers rather than asphalt.
Owen said this year’s tree, in addition to taking up less space in the plaza, was also easier to transport.
“It’s a beautiful tree,” she said.
